Probably the most famous or infamous monster game they ever published

Way back in the dawn of time, before there was Dungeons & Dragons and it’s hosts of me toos and wannabes, there was a gaming hobby for the young Republicans, warmongers, and ROTC kids: Wargaming.

Really? No, not really. Wargamers are as diverse as any other hobby and while that was how many people saw them in the 70’s, there were many different types of wargamers. There were lots of people playing wargames, including the gamers who invented D&D. In fact, it was originally invented it for wargamers, not the general crowd. That’s one reason that it was hard to pick up. It assumed that you already knew what a CRT was and how to make one if you needed to. But like any hobby, it had its brand loyalty. The two biggest were Avalon Hill and SPI. Avalon Hill was older and was really the pioneer, but there was something special about SPI or Simulations Publications Incorporated.

SPI made complicated games about obscure conflicts on a grand scale. They also published a magazine called Strategy and Tactics or S&T that included a complete game in every issue. Obviously, some were better than others. One of my favorites was The Punic Wars. I was and am a moderate, but I love history and the chance to change it or at least learn about it was irresistible to teenage me. But this isn’t even about that. This is an essay is about how love lasts.

SPI was founded in 1969 went out of business in 1982 or rather, they were bought by TSR. The designers went on to other things and the assets were bought and like that, 13 years of sublime conflict ended. No more games, parts, or anything. Eventually, the unsold stock was bought up by collectors and gamers. Wargaming become more niche that it already was and that was the end of it as a mainstream gaming hobby. Personal Computers made it easier to play the uber complicated wargame that previously took days to play.

Move forward to 2020, nearly 40 years and SPI is just an obscure footnote in annals of popular culture and gaming, right? Nope. There is a dedicated core of wargamers out there that keep the flame alive. Sure, they play other wargames from other companies and some of those SPI titles have been superseded by better versions and editions. But there is something magical in that little symbol that draws us back.

Most of those games are impossible to find for a casual gamer and they can be in rough shape after 40 to 50 years on. Paper gets brittle and eyes get old as print fades. The boxes are falling apart, especially the flat packs. But just as technology takes it also gives. Desktop publishing, 3-D printing and cheap (relatively) printing and the internet has given all those grognards a chance to play those games again or for the first time.

Zone of Control

There are groups on the Web and Facebook where the faithful congregate. They trade tips on the games, errata (There is always errata. Always), upgrades and alternate rules to fix problems, better tables to simulate reality more closely and so on. Need to learn what the heck a ZOC or CRT is? They’ll gladly tell you, probably more than you want to know. ZOC is Zone of Control and a unit’s zone of control tells you were they can act. CRT is Combat Result Table. Did you wipe out that German infantry or did you just cause them to retreat or maybe you just disrupted them and reduced combat effectiveness? The CRT will tell you.

Ironically, these games are more available to more people now then when the company was in business. There are selfless people that have carefully scanned the rule books, maps, cards, and counters in high resolution and made them available. Even though copyright limbo makes it hard, there are people who write Vassal modules so that people can play with anyone who has an internet connection. Want to try Wacht Am Rhein or Atlantic Wall? You can.

In fact, maybe your eyes aren’t clear and 17 anymore, but you can make the counters larger and easier to read. Get tips on counter thickness or how to round the counters to make them easier to pick up. There are even custom counter sets that help to disambiguate the different counter types by faction or side. They will gladly supply you with links on where you can get harder to reproduce game parts or tools. Need some tips on how to die-cut counters? Sure. How do I print cards? They’ll offer help and suggestions.

I went to one group and asked about War of the Ring, a game that I never found back in the 70’s but I always wanted to play. In less than 48 hours, I had PDFs of all the game parts, links to errata, rule set improvements, alternate counters and places that could create double sides cards and even boxes. After the 1st of the year, I am going to re-create this game and let the battle for Middle Earth rage. Will Sauron get the one Ring? Will Minas Tirith fall? I’ll find out thanks to the SPI survivors who never surrendered even if the war was lost.